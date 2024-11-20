CBN cautions Nigerians against use of fake SWIFT messages

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has clarified that it neither provides correspondent banking services for Nigerian banks in foreign payments nor maintains accounts for private business entities.

Consequently, the CBN stated that petitioners’ claim that an alleged expected inflows for onward credit into the accounts of private business entities are trapped in the CBN is not only spurious but deceitful.

The apex bank advised the general public to be careful with unauthentic Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) messages and documents containing spurious claims of non-application of substantial foreign currency funds allegedly transferred into the…