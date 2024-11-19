Zulum Pledges To End Open Defecation In Borno

4 total views today

By Hamza Suleiman

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to eliminating open defecation practices across the state.

Zulum made the pledge during the inauguration of the state’s roadmap to eliminate open defecation in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

The campaign, aligned with SDG six to ensure water and sanitation for all by 2030, aims to mobilise communities to end open defecation.

Represented by Deputy Governor Dr Usman Kadafur, the governor stated the role sanitation plays in health, education, economic growth, and community wellbeing.

He acknowledged the state’s challenges, including fiscal constraints, but underscored his administration’s commitment to improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) services.

He stated, “Poor hygiene, open defecation, and lack of access to safe water compromise the dignity and health of our people, contributing to child mortality, undernutrition, and educational barriers for…