Group trains Jigawa residents in agribusiness

The Women and Youth Farmers Agriprenuer Regional Conference (WAYFARC) organized a two-day sensitization workshop for 450 Jigawa women and youth in agriculture on growing agriculture and reducing poverty.

Speaking to Online Tribune exclusively, the president of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NAGB), Arc Kahr Ibrahim, said the the workshop is aimed at building more capacity of the participants on more potentials in agriculture as a business.

The president who was represented by the Coordinator Women and Youth Farmers Agriprenuer Regional Conference (WAYFARC) and the secretary general of Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG) Mrs. Olubukola Nwaneri said WAYFARC is designed to bring the women and…