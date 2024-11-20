NSCDC Neutralise Over 50 Boko Haram Members

12 total views today

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have neutralised over 50 Boko Haram members during a cross-fire at Farin- Kasa Area, Chukun LGA in Kaduna.

A statement by the NSCDC Spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, said that the incident took place on Tuesday.

Afolabi said that a special monitoring squad comprising of 80 officers and men were deployed to survey and monitor the recently vandalised national grid installation in Shiroro area of Niger state.

He said that the operatives, drawn from the Commandant General Special Intelligence Squad (CG SIS), were sent to assess the state of damage, conduct surveillance activities and possibly arrest and bring perpetrators to book.

He said that the team were attacked while crossing from the Shiroro axis after the surveillance and monitoring oversight of the installations.

“ From the top of a hill located at Farin-Kasa, the group opened fire upon sighting…