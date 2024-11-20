Trump appoints Mehmet Oz to lead Centres for Medicare, Medicaid Services

US President-elect, Donald Trump has chosen Dr Mehmet Oz as the new administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), an influential federal agency that oversees health insurance for over 150 million Americans.

In his announcement, Trump emphasised the significance of this role, highlighting that CMS “handles a quarter of our entire National Budget.”

Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, previously ran for the Senate in Pennsylvania in 2022 with Trump’s endorsement. Despite his defeat to Democrat John Fetterman, Oz’s ties to Trump remain strong. Trump had earlier appointed him to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness,…