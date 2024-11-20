‘Seek Robust Solutions To Northern Problems’, Tinubu To Leaders

1 total views today

By Salisu Sani-Idris

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged Northern leaders to seek robust solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the region.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, made the call at a stakeholders’ roundtable on Northern Nigerian Youth Development, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Abuja.

The theme of the roundtable was ‘Empowering the Next Generation: Strategies for Sustainable Youth Development in Northern Nigeria’.

He said that the legacies of Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Premier of Northern Nigeria, reinforced the conviction that the development of the North is central to the prosperity of Nigeria.

According to the President, Nigeria cannot prosper unless every part of the country thrives.

“Whatever disrupts the growth of one region sets back the entire nation.

“Unless we as leaders wear our thinking caps and come up with robust solutions to Northern Nigeria’s problems, it is not…