Chevron Pensioners Stage Peaceful Protest over Alleged Frozen Pensions – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade



Chevron pensioners, under the aegis of the Pensioners of Chevron Nigeria (PenCoN), staged a peaceful protest on Monday at the company’s headquarters in Lekki, Lagos, demanding justice for alleged violations of their labour and constitutional rights.

The retirees, some of whom have faced nearly two decades of frozen pensions, voiced their frustration over what they described as discriminatory practices and Chevron Nigeria Limited(CNL)’s lack of meaningful engagement with their concerns.

A representative of the protestors, Comrade Omare Jonathan, condemned the company for its failure to uphold Nigerian labour laws and for neglecting the welfare of its former employees.

“It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you today. Chevron, a company that claims to uphold integrity and respect for local laws, has instead chosen a path of discrimination, economic deprivation, and injustice against its pensioners,” Jonathan…