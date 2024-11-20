Nigeria Ranks 7th In Number Of Students In US





Nigeria is now ranked first in Africa and seventh in the world, with the highest number of students in the US.

Nigerian student enrollment at U.S. colleges and universities rose to 20,029 students in 2023/2024, marking a 13.5 per cent increase from the previous year, according to the 2024 Open Doors Report on International Education Exchange.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria is Africa’s leading source of international students and 7th globally.

The report reveals that U.S. colleges and universities hosted a record-breaking 1,126,690 international students this year, marking an all-time high for international enrollment. This milestone aligns with the 75th anniversary of the Open Doors Report, the leading benchmark for international educational exchange in the United States.

Notably, Nigeria, with 20,029 students, reinforces its position as the top sending country from Africa and the 7th largest globally.

Nigerian students bring a wealth…





Source: Leadership Newspaper