Presidency: Why Dasuki, Sowore Were Released

The Presidency Tuesday night said the directive to release former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki and Convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, from custody was informed by the need to observe the rule of the law.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday while reacting to the presidential directive on the release of Dasuki and Sowore.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the presidential aide also said that Federal Government may appeal against the court judgments that granted bails to Dasuki and Sowore.

“Not withstanding the right of the government which are very clear to it under the constitution of Nigeria to appeal this order for their release, to the Court of Appeal in fact to follow the entire judicial process leading up to the Supreme Court.

“The government has decided, as an important lesson, that…