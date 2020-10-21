Okorocha Suggests Best Way to Tackle Almajiri Problem in Nigeria

By Segun Awofadeji

A former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has stated that the best way to tackle the almajiri problem in the country particularly in the north is for everyone to see them as human beings.

Okorocha, who was invited to Bauchi State by Sheik Dhairu Usman Bauchi, to celebrate his yearly Mauloud, was also given an award for being an ambassador of the poor.

In a chat with journalists, he also advocated that the Arabic system of education should be combined with the conventional school system.

According to him, “I am in Bauchi on the invitation of Sheik Usman Dahiru Bauchi who invited me for this year’s Maulud. I was given an award as Sarkin Yakin Talakawa by the Tijjaniniya and also the Garkwuwan Almajairi (Ambassador of Almajiris) and I think it has to do with my passionate appeal that the lives of the almajiris should be made better in this country.

“I am calling on all and sundry, the rich and…