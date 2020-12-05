Group Insists Ceeding 2023 Presidency to South-east Zone Non-negotiable

A pressure group, Igboezue that covers the interest of the South-east geopolitical zone rose up yesterday from an emergency meeting in Awka, Anambra State insisting that time was long overdue in the interest of equity and justice for power to rotate to their zone in 2023.

The group lamented what it called “gross marginalisation and shunting of their region from development projects which had been extended to the political sphere and warned the time to stop such was now.

A communique signed by its National President, Chief Pius Okoye and National Secretary, Chief Everest Ezihe read, “The realisation of the clamour for Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023 is non-negotiable. It’s in the overall interest of equity, fairness and natural justice. All political parties in Nigeria should zone their presidential candidate to South-east.

It’s a true strategic measure of healing the wounds of the civil war. However, we appeal to Igbo…