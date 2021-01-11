COVID-19: 15 Doctors Test Positive in Nasarawa Specialist Hospital

•NCDC announces 1,585 new cases, total confirmed cases now 99,063

•Oyo warns against managing patients in private facilities

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

No fewer than 15 medical doctors working with the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH), Lafia, Nasarawa State, have tested positive for COVID-19, which is currently in its second wave with a new variant.

Relatedly NCDC yesterday announces 1,585 new cases, total confirmed cases to 99,063. Discharged 79,417; death 1,350. Lagos maintained its top spot with 573, followed by FCT 182, Plateau 162, Gombe 81, Oyo 75, Rivers 68, Sokoto 58, Ondo 55, Ogun 42, Nsarawa 40, Akwa Ibom 36, Edo 31, etc.

This is as the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has urged corporate institutions especially, banks to join efforts with the state government and enforce measures to check the spread of the second wave of coronavirus in the state.

In Oyo State, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) has warned owners of…