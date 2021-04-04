Buhari Laments Influx of Illegal Arms, Condemns Killings in Ebonyi, Anambra

•Directs relevant agencies to fish out perpetrators

•President to submit supplementary budget on security, says Lawan

•Adopt new strategies to fight insurgency, banditry, Niger Senator tells security agencies

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Laleye Dipo in Minna

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed worries over the increasing influx of illegal weapons into the country, even as he condemned the recent killings in both Anambra and Ebonyi States, which claimed some lives, including three policemen.

Buhari, who immediately directed security agencies to fish out the persons behind the attacks and make them face the consequences of their action, however, sympathised with a former Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who also survived a recent attack at his hometown in Isuofia, Anambra State.

In a related development, the country’s security agencies have been advised to adopt new strategies to fight insurgencies and…