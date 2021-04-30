Jonathan Pushes for LG Reform, Autonomy

Onungwe Obe in Yenagoa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for the reform and autonomy of local government areas, as they would only be able to generate revenues if independent.

He, therefore, called on the National Assembly to make laws to guarantee strong and autonomous local governments.

The former president said if he were a member of the National Assembly, he would mobilise his colleagues to amend the 1999 Constitution to prohibit the appointment of a LGA chairman and make the chairmanship strictly elective.

He spoke yesterday when the national and state executives of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) paid him a courtesy visit in his country home, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, to solicit his support towards stopping a bill seeking to delist the LGAs from the 1999 Constitution.

Jonathan said the local government system was the oldest globally accepted means through which government impact positively on the lives…