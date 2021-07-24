World Bank: 4,000 Nigerian Children Orphaned by COVID-19 in 16 Months

By Ndubuisi Francis

An estimated 4,000 Nigerian children were orphaned by the COVID-19 pandemic between March 2020 and July 2021, the World Bank has revealed in a new report.

The statistical report by the bank’s experts at the Imperial College of London revealed that over 4,100 Nigerian children lost one or both primary caregivers within the reference period, while 4,300 lost one or both primary and secondary caregivers.

The blog report jointly authored by World Bank’s Lead Economist, Laura Rawlings, and Susan Hillis, a senior technical advisor, Centre for Disease Control (CDC) COVID-19 International Task Force was captioned, “For every two COVID-19 deaths, one child loses a caregiver. We must do more to address the orphan crisis.”

The report said: “The COVID crisis will leave many unwanted legacies. The world has been closely tracking the COVID-19 death toll, with official mortality counts now reaching over four million people,…