Osinbajo: Judiciary Needs to Embrace Technology, Innovation

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has stressed the need for the nation’s judiciary to embrace technology and innovation for the evolution of the profession and national development.

This, he said, is necessary to ensure that the country’s justice delivery mechanism is run on a system of enforceable, discernible laws and efficient institutions.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday in a pre-recorded speech as guest speaker at the 2021 Annual Law Week of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Lagos Branch, with the theme: ‘Disruption, Innovation and The Bar’.

Speaking on how the country’s justice delivery system can support critical investments in today’s very dynamic economy, the VP noted that “questions also need be asked about the readiness of our profession to engage in new markets as presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area(AfCTA).

“Already Nigerian banks and financial services are crossing borders in…