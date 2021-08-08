Plateau Killings Against Islamic Teachings, Says JNI

The Plateau chapter of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has described the recent killings in some parts of Plateau, particularly in Bassa, Jos South and Riyom local government areas, as “abominable” and against the teachings of Islam.

Alhaji Sani Mudi, the Publicity Secretary of JNI in the state, said this in a statement on Saturday in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had invaded some communities in Miango chiefdom, killed and injured many persons, razed down houses and destroyed crops on farmlands.

Mudi further described the development as “worrisome”, adding that it posed serious threats to the peace efforts of the State Government.

He called on the affected persons to sheath their swords and embrace dialogue toward achieving lasting peace and harmony in all parts of the state.

“JNI in Plateau under the leadership of Alhaji Muhammad Haruna, the Emir of Wase, wishes to express its deep concern over the…