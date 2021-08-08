Yari’s APC Faction Insists on Validity of Old Membership Card

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara has called on its followers to disregard the purported nullification of their membership cards.

The faction, under the leadership of a former Zamfara Governor, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, made the call in a statement issued by its secretary, Alhaji Sani Musa, on Friday in Gusau.

He said that the old membership cards remained valid.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the National Headquarters of APC had extended membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state following the defection of Gov. Bello Matawalle to the party.

“It is necessary to comment on the ongoing membership registration exercise in the state, especially as regards to the statement issued by former Gov. Ahmad Yariman-Bakura.

“Our leader, Abdul Aziz Yari, has explained on many occasions that all those who had previously revalidated their membership cards will not register again because their…