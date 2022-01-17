Bandits Attack Communities in Niger North Senatorial Zone

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

After causing havoc in the Niger East senatorial zone of Niger State for months bandits have now shifted their attention to the Niger North district, invading parts of Kontagora and Mashegu local governments.

The attacks on communities in the two LGs have left no fewer than three people dead and at least 28 others abducted.

The latest incident came just days after bandits embarked on the massacre of innocent villagers in two communities of Shuroro LG leaving “scores of people” dead and houses in a whole village burnt resulting in villagers that escaped seeking protection in Kuta, the headquarters of the local government.

The incident occurred few days after Governor Abubakar Sani Bello made a call for a total war to be waged against the bandits ” now that they have been declared terrorists” after the massacre in Shiroro LG communities.

The assault on Farin-Shinge in Kontagora local government, the home local…