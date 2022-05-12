Telecom Subscriptions Up Slightly in One Year to Reach 198.1M with 103.79% Teledensity in February

Emma Okonji

The latest statistics released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has revealed a minimal growth in telecom subscriptions in the country in one year.

According to the NCC data, the subscriptions figures across networks increased slightly from 192.4 million in March 2021, with a teledensity of 100.80 per cent, to 198.1 million in February 2022, with a teledensity of 103.79 per cent.

Teledensity is described as the number of active telephone connections per one hundred inhabitants living within an area and is expressed as a percentage figure, and it is calculated on monthly and annual basis.

The figures, which THISDAY obtained from NCC’s website, showed that in March 2021, the number of telecom subscriptions across networks was 192.4 million, with a teledensity of 100.80 per cent, but the figure dropped to 188.7 million with a drop in teledensity to 98.86 per cent in April 2021. In May 2021, telecom…