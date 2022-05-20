Obasanjo: Nigeria’s Inability to Contain Insecurity a Choice by Her Leaders



*Says current period unlike any other in country’s history *Terrorists killed 360, abducted 1,389 in three months in Kaduna, report indicates *What’s happening in North-west far more serious, potentially more dangerous than we’ve ever had in North-east, El-Rufai declares *Explains insecurity high in his state because terrorists find its forests comfortable

James Sowole in Abeokuta and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, said Nigeria’s inability to meet its security challenges was a choice by the country’s leaders and not by God’s design.

Obasanjo declared that the country was going through a more difficult time than any other period in its political history. He said he had no apology for having “mad passion” for Nigeria, “because I have no other country I can call my own and I have no other country I can go to and say, yes, I have come to live here.”

The former president’s comments came as a…