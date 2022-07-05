Eminently Qualified                        – THISDAYLIVE

untitled

SERIOUS MATTERS BY

untitled

OLAWALE FAPOHUNDA, SAN

It is Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola’s Turn: What’s next?

The appointment of Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, as Acting Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (pending confirmation by the Senate), was well made. Even if there was no ‘turn by turn arrangement’ in the Supreme Court, most who have either appeared before His Lordship or had private conversations with him on the state of the Judiciary in Nigeria, will agree that His Lordship is indeed, well qualified to sit atop the Nigeria’s Judiciary especially at this time. I have been privileged to have experienced both, and I have no doubt that His Lordship is very familiar with the multifaceted issues facing the Judiciary; and having served over a decade as Justice of the Supreme Court, experience and subject-matter appreciation can hardly be said to be obstacles.

Of Judiciary, Principalities and…