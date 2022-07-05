INEC Confirms Attack on Enugu Office – THISDAYLIVE

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed an attack on its office in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Similar attacks had been carried out in the commission’s office in Igboeze South and Udeni Local government areas as well as its headquarters in Enugu.

In a statement released by the commission yesterday, INEC’s National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye said the attack on the office happened at 11:48pm on Sunday, July 3.

Okoye said the arsonists overpowered the security guards who were in charge of the commission’s office and forced their way into the premises and burned down the building.

Although no casualties were reported in the attack, Okoye said 748 ballot boxes and 240 voting cubicles, furniture and equipment were destroyed by the gunmen who were yet to be identified.

The statement partly read: “The Resident Electoral…