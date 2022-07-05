Ondo Police Rearrest Notorious Jailbreaker in Soakaway – THISDAYLIVE

*I’ve killed only three people, says suspect

Fidelis David in Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command yesterday re-arrested a 21-year-old serial killer and Jail-breaker, Ikuemelo Tosin, popularly known as 4Gnetwork, in a soakaway.

THISDAY gathered that the convict, who escaped during the Owo Correctional jail break in May 2022, was re-arrested at Igbokoda in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

While parading the suspect at the state Police Command headquarters in Akure, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Funmilayo Odunlami, said Tosin has confessed to have been responsible the death of three people.

She said: “Today, July 4, 2022, at about 0700hrs, information was received by policemen of Igbokoda Division that one Ikuemelo Tosin (AKA 4G network), a convict, who escaped during Owo Correctional Centre jail break, was in town. Immediately, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men went after…