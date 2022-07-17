I was Given List of 30 APC Presidential Aspirants to Choose Successor But I Declined – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina

For the first time, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday opened up on the intrigues preceding the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), revealing that he was given a list of 30 aspirants to choose a successor but he declined.

Buhari, who stated that the presidential candidate of the party, Senator Bola Tinubu emerged through a free and fair democratic process, added that if he had anointed a candidate, his decision would have affected Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who was also an aspirant.

The National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, had 24 hours before the primary election, announced the Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate, saying that President Buhari was behind the decision.

But following the backlash that greeted the announcement, President Buhari, according to a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media…