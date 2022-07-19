A’Ibom Senator Dumps PDP  for YPP – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

After months of rumours, the 2023 Frontline Gubernatorial Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, has officially dumped the party for the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the state.

Akpan, who is representing Akwa Ibom North-east (Uyo) Senatorial District in the National Assembly, announced his movement to the YPP with his wife and no fewer than 5, 000 supporters yesterday.

Akpan, popularly known as ‘OBA,’ reportedly resigned his membership of PDP on July 15, 2023.

He was welcomed into his new party in a ceremony held in his hometown, Ibiono Ibom Eastern Ward 1, and witnessed by crowd of supporters and well-wishers.

The senator and his wife, Imaobong, who enjoy mass followership of their people, picked membership cards number 3887 and 5006, respectively.

After the duo had completed the party membership registration formalities before the ward chairman, their…