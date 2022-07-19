Buhari Gives Education Minister Two-week Ultimatum to Resolve Varsity Unions’ Strike – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The end may be in sight to the over five-month old strike in Nigerian public universities as President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday directed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, to resolve the prolonged strike embarked upon by the four university-based unions and report back to him within two weeks.

President Buhari gave the directive after receiving briefings at the State House, Abuja, from relevant government Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) involved in resolving the face-off with the university unions.

The president was reported to have convened the Tuesday meeting to receive briefing from the government team on while the strike has lingered for so long.

President Buhari, after hearing from the relevant MDAs directly involved, ordered the Minister of Education to ensure that the impasse was resolved within two weeks and report back to him.

Sources at the meeting said that the president also directed that…