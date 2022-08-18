In Bid to Avoid Promotion Interview, Electricity Union Throws Nigeria into Total Blackout – THISDAYLIVE

•Action triggers collapse of national grid

•NUEE suspends strike for two weeks after meeting with FG officials

Onyebuchi Ezigbo and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Power sector workers yesterday made good their threat to embark on a nationwide strike, shutting down power stations countrywide and setting off another electricity grid collapse around 3pm.

But after throwing the entire nation into a total blackout for several hours with its attendant loss of productivity which may have run into billions of naira, the workers suspended the industrial action by two weeks.

It came after a four-hour conciliation meeting between the federal government and the striking electricity workers in Abuja with the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige, representing the government.

The electricity workers under the joint auspices of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies…