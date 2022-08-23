Celebrating Heirs Holdings at 12 – THISDAYLIVE

With so much accomplished within a short period, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, says the investment company will continue to work harder to achieve its lofty dreams, writes Charles Ajunwa

In the beginning

Since it came into fruition on August 1, 2010, Heirs Holdings – an investment company has demonstrated resilience navigating the tough business terrain in Nigeria and beyond.

Driving this is one of Africa’s leading investors and philanthropists, Mr. Tony Elumelu. Elumelu’s business acumen and sagacity paved the way for the investment company to venture into financial services, power, oil and gas, real estate, hospitality, healthcare and agribusiness.

The family-owned investment holding company which is committed to improving lives and transforming Africa through long-term investments has metamorphosed into different entities in the last 12 years.

Today, companies under Heirs Holdings include: Africa Prudential Plc (AP…