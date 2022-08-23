Falana Asks NBA to Challenge Presidential Candidates – THISDAYLIVE

Wale Igbintade

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana has called on the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to end incessant arrest and detention of suspects and other people in the country.

Falana also urged the NBA to invite the presidential candidates of the registered political parties to the 2022 annual conference and make them to commit themselves to end illegal arrest and detention of citizens.

Falana in a statement issued at the ongoing NBA Conference holding in Lagos, urged the NBA to direct members of the Human Rights Committee, in its branches to accompany Chief Magistrates during the monthly visits to all police stations in the country.

He said Nigerian lawyers should apply the provisions of the Anti-torture Act 2017, to end torture of suspects and other people in Nigeria.

According to him, the police and other law enforcement officers should be made to know that the penalty for subjecting suspects to torture was 25 years…