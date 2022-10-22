Emefiele to Mark First Anniversary of eNaira with Review Workshop – THISDAYLIVE

* Aims to drive further adoption through public engagement

Nume Ekeghe

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele is set to host the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami and that of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, at a one-day review workshop in Lagos next Tuesday to commemorate the first anniversary of Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), eNaira.

The workshop is themed, “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The eNaira Advantage.”

The two ministers will be speakers at the event.

In a statement yesterday, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi said the objectives of the workshop include the review of the eNaira implementation journey, one year after; how to drive further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement and how to facilitate global policy dialogue on CBDC to promote peer learning and benchmarking.

He said the…