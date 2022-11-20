Gunmen Kill Five Security Operatives in Enugu, Ebonyi





Gideon Arinze

Gunmen yesterday killed five security operatives in Enugu and Ebonyi States, two incidents that aggravated security conditions in the South-east states.

While three police officers were killed in Agbani, the headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State, two members of Ebubeagu Security outfit were murdered in Ebonyi State

The incidents occurred less than 24 hours after Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr. Gab Onuzulike and his elder brother, Elvis Onuzulike were killed.

In Enugu, the incident occurred at the roundabout close to the Agbani Divisional Police Station.

The policemen were reportedly on a stop-and-search duty at the spot when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire.

The gunmen shot into the air as they fled the scene while residents scampered for safety.

A video of the incident showed sympathisers, lamenting the incessant attacks on police officers serving in the state.





