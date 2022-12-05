Buhari Directs Aviation Ministry to Reorganise, Conform with Newly Signed Civil Aviation Act 





Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Ministry of Aviation to reorganize the agencies under its watch to conform with the new Civil Aviation Act recently signed into law.

The president hinted that the Act, which as a critical element of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), will further strengthen the sector for improved safety.

Buhari, in his keynote address at the 14th ICAO Air Services Negotiation event in Abuja Monday, noted that the Government of Nigeria has adopted a Civil Aviation Policy centred on liberalization and Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives.

This, he said, has resulted in significant growth of the industry, including huge investments in the nation’s airports which has increased “our airports capacities and growth of the domestic airline industry”.

The president, represented by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, said that having the unique and important event for the third time in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper