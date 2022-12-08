Experts Call for Implementation of NACETEM Policy Document to Tackle Energy Crisis





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Energy experts have called on the federal government to work on implementing a policy document produced by the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), an agency of the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, for the purpose of proffering solutions to the energy crisis in the country.

They made this known yesterday at the opening ceremony of a two-day 2022 Global Science, Technology and Innovation Community Conference (G-STIC) organised by NACETEM at its headquarters in Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

With the theme: ‘Science, Technology and Innovation: Pathways to Energy Sustainability in Nigeria’, the experts, including policymakers, academics and energy practitioners, addressed the many challenges associated with the global energy landscape with a special focus on Nigeria’s energy crisis, saying the implementation of an STI document already formulated by NACETEM would bring about workable, affordable,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper