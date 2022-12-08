Cash withdrawal limits: Reps orders CBN to suspend policy





…summon Emefiele for explanation Thursday next week

…angry over new cashless policy

…may prevail on apex bank to reverse decision

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Angry with the N100,000 weekly cash withdrawal limits recently set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its attendant economic and social challenges, the House of Representatives at Thursday plenary asked the Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele to suspend implementation of the policy.

Emefiele was asked to cause an appearance Thursday next week to explain to the House on the impact and significance of the new policy.

The suspension is to last pending the outcome of the expected engagement with the House on the compliance with the relevant sections of the CBN act and the 1999 constitution on the monetary policies of the apex bank.

The resolution was sequel to a motion under matters of urgent public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper