LOC Boss, Ukah, Assures All of Befitting Closing Ceremony 

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival, Patrick Ukah, has assured that the closing ceremony of the games will be highly entertaining come Saturday December 10.

Ukah stated that the host had a good team on the ground that had been preparing for the ceremony for a long time.

He noted that the target was to stage a world-class ceremony which would be enjoyed by all participants and lovers of sports worldwide.

Ukah, who is also the Secretary to the Delta State Government said: “We started preparation for the closing ceremony just same time with the opening and we are happy the opening was a huge success.

“The closing is more significant to us because we want people to go back to their respective states with good memories of the display at the closing ceremony.

“We have school children preparing for another round of amazing calisthenics display just as they did at the opening…





