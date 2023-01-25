SON to Digitalise  Operations for Effective Service Delivery









Okon Bassey in Uyo

The Director-General and Chief Executive of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk A. Salim, has said the organisation was being repositioned, especially in Information Communication Technology (ICT) to function effectively in service delivery for the country.

Salim disclosed this yesterday at the opening of a four-day Strategic Leadership Retreat with the theme: ‘Improving the Effectiveness and Efficiency of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria Through Digitisation’, taking place in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Over the years, efforts have been made to digitise all our processes and procedures in an attempt to make the organisation a world class standards body and further support the federal government’s policy on the ease of doing business.

“It is with regard to this that majority of our activities have been digitised.

“These include the SON Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) scheme, Mandatory Conformity…





Source: Thisday Newspaper