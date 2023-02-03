S’Court Dismisses PDP’s Alleged Unlawful Nomination Appeal against Oyetola, Deputy





Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the participation of former Governor of Osun State, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, and his deputy, Mr Bendict Alabi, in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja had, in a judgment delivered on September 30, 2022, nullified the participation of Oyetola and Alabi in the governorship election on the grounds that their nomination forms were endorsed by an acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

However, the Court of Appeal in its own decision set aside the judgment of Justice Nwite’s judgment last December, prompting PDP’s appeal to the apex court.

Delivering judgment in the suit on Thursday, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Centus Nweze, held that the appeal by the PDP was without merit and…





Source: Thisday Newspaper