Group Mobilises Support for Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election





A group, Team Prado, has engaged a group of dispatched riders in a road show across Lagos State, in expression of their support for the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The group made up of individuals from different walks of life, is a private endeavour campaigning for the re-election of Governor Sanwo-Olu and the actualisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Director of Team Prado, Adetokunbo Ajetunmobi, expressed confidence in the candidacy of Sanwo-Olu, urging Lagosians to come out en masse to cast their votes for him.

He stated that the ‘Sanwo Again’ project is a task that must be delivered considering the impressive first term performance. “Like they say, one good term deserves another. We have put in place a number of platforms to showcase the achievements of the incumbent in the last four years and we have also organised several initiatives and programmes to elevate the governor’s profile…





Source: Thisday Newspaper