Azikel Group President Restates Commitment to Education





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The President of the Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, has restated his commitment to support efforts to consolidate education interventions in Bayelsa State, saying education remains the bedrock of a better society.

Eruani said this when the Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund Board paid him a courtesy visit in Yenagoa.

Eruani, who is the president of the Azikel Group with subsidiaries of Dredging, Aviation, Power and Petroleum Refining, in response to the plethora of challenges itemised by the Bayelsa State Education Development Trust Fund Board, made an instant donation of N10 million to the board.

He said the fund was to rekindle and facilitate effort towards achieving the mandate of the board.

A statement issued by his Media Assistant, Austin Ebipade, made available to THISDAY in Yenagoa, averred that the quality of his primary education in Emadike in Ogbia Local Government Area was instrumental to his success in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper