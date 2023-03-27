We are no longer your slaves, Fani-Kayode blasts UK Envoy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has told British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, that Nigeria is a no longer slave to their former colonial masters.

Fani-Kayode stated this after the Llewellyn-Jones, faulted him on some comments he made during the governorship election in Lagos State.

Speaking on a current affairs programme on Nigerian Info on Sunday, Llewellyn-Jones said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had not distanced itself from the comments of Fani-Kayode of Lagos belonging to Yoruba people.

Llewellyn-Jones disclosed that the UK was already collating names of perpetrators and would impose sanctions which will include preventing people from obtaining UK visas or imposing sanctions under the human rights sanctions regime.

The British High Commission noted the UK Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell MP, was prepared to take action against those who engaged in or incited electoral violence during the…