Benue Court to Decide Ayu’s Fate as PDP National Chairman May 26 – THISDAYLIVE

George Okoh in Makurdi

A Benue State High Court sitting in Makurdi has fixed Friday, May 26, 2023, to deliver judgment in the suit seeking the removal of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu as the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice Maurice Ikpambese, adjourned the suit for judgment after the parties in the suit adopted their processes in the matter.

A member of the PDP in Benue State, Mr. Conrad Terhide Utaan, had dragged Ayu to court after his Igyorov Ward executive committee suspended him after passing a vote of no confidence on him.

When the matter came up for hearing, counsel to Ayu, Yakubu Maikasuwa (SAN), raised preliminary objections, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit because it is an internal affair of a political party.

He also submitted that the plaintiff failed to utilise the domestic dispute resolution mechanism of the party in resolving the crisis.

Maikasuwa averred…