FG Justifies Proposed N60,000 New Minimum Wage, Labour Declares Nationwide Strike Monday – THISDAYLIVE

*Govt insists offer aligns with economic reality

*Organised private sector expresses concern over lack of consensus on negotiation

*Says labour’s demand has potential to cripple businesses

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The federal government yesterday, defended its position on the proposed N60,000 minimum wage it had offered the organised labour through the Minimum Wage Committee led by Bukar Goni Aji.

But despite the position of the committee set up by the government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) yesterday, resolved to commence a nationwide industrial action by midnight of Sunday to protest what they termed the non-resolution of the disagreement on a new national minimum wage.

This comes as the organised private sector of Nigeria (OPSN) yesterday expressed serious concern over the inability of the committee to achieve a consensus on a new national minimum wage.

Addressing…