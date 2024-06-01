Is Nigeria on the right track after a year of Tinubu?

Nigerians love their football but it is no longer the main topic of conversation for many.

On the first anniversary of the Bola Tinubu presidency, Abubakar Sheka, who sells bread on the streets of the northern city of Kano, says that his customers’ primary focus is now on what they can afford to buy.

“Football talk is only sweet when the tummy is full but at the moment a lot of Nigerians are finding it difficult to feed, which makes people always talk about the economy when they meet,” the 36-year-old tells the BBC above the noise of the morning traffic.

He has also noticed that fewer people are buying bread as the price has more than doubled since last May, reflecting the…