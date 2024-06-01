FG Launches NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion Centre in Abuja – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Addeh and Sunday Aborishade in Abuja

The federal government yesterday inaugurated a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) reverse-engineering, training, filling and conversation centre established by the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in conjunction with Portland Gas Limited in Abuja.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Portland Gas Limited, Mr. Folajimi Mohammed, said the NASENI-Portland partnership marked a significant step forward in Nigeria’s mission to champion natural gas initiatives.

The partnership, he said, was a testament to how the government and the private sector can leverage expertise, innovation, and creativity, explaining that CNG offers a sustainable and economically viable alternative to traditional petroleum products.

“With Nigeria’s vast natural gas reserves, estimated at over 200 trillion cubic feet, we are in a steadfast position to lead this…