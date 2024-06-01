Lagos Set To Host The 3rd Edition Of Africa Ceo Summit – THISDAYLIVE

the pan african youth leadership foundation will host the third edition of the africa ceo summit in lagos, nigeria, themed “business beyond borders.”

the third edition of the africa ceo summit will bring together 200 influential c-suite executives, startup founders, and ceos from various sectors across africa and beyond. the objective is to create a platform for networking, interaction, and celebrating outstanding business leaders in africa. the event will feature an award ceremony recognizing exceptional and exemplary brands and individuals in the following categories: africa ceo of the year, african entrepreneur of the year, african brand of the year, startup of the year, innovative ceo of the year, emerging ceo of the year, industry disruptor of the year, digital transformation award, global expansion award and dr. martha n. tilahun leadership excellence award. this is an unparalleled opportunity to connect with top leaders and celebrate excellence in…