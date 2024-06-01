Ministry of Art and Culture Sign MOU With NESG to Drive Growth in Creative Industry – THISDAYLIVE

Agnes Ekebuike

The Ministry of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have sealed a pact to develop a framework for financing the creative industry’s growth.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which was signed yesterday in Abuja, amongst others aims to revitalise the sector, unlock its vast potential, and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product of $100b by 2030 and create two million jobs by 2027.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, the Minister, Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed optimism that this collaboration will unleash the full potential of Nigeria’s creative industry, transforming it into a significant contributor to the nation’s economy and a major revenue generator.

“Today, we take a bold step forward in fulfilling this mandate of the ministry in partnership with NESG, a leading private sector-led think tank dedicated to transforming Nigeria into an open,…