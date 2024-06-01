TINUBU’S ECONOMIC REFORMS AS FOUNDATION FOR MODERN NIGERIA – THISDAYLIVE

Tinubu’s achievements in one year may not have been visible but are no less significant, contends Ayo Aluko-Olokun

The famous quote, “A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation,” is attributable to James Freeman Clarke and it has proved to be true in the history of leaders who tried to change their society across the globe. Maya Angelou once said “What you’re supposed to do when you don’t like a thing is change it. If you can’t change it, change the way you think about it. Don’t complain.”

President Bola Tinubu came to power with the mindset of the above quotes. By the time Nigerians went to the polls in 2023 to elect a new president, it was very visible that a lot of the citizens had given up hope on the Nigerian project. The younger population was leaving the country in droves in search of better opportunities in other climes, factories were shutting down due to an unfavourable and…