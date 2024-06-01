Zonal Development Commission Bills Won’t Return Nigeria to Regional Government – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has assured Nigerians that the establishment of the zonal development commissions was not a plot to return the country to regional government as it was the practice in the First Republic.

Barau, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Constitution Review, gave the explanation in an interview with journalists in Abuja.

Already different bills for the creation of the North West Development Commission, North Central Development Commission, South East Development Commission, and the South West Development Commission are at various stages of legislation at the federal parliament.

The Niger Delta Development Commission, which is mainly for the oil-rich South-South region and the North East Development Commission are fully operational after the presidential assent.

Barau said the process for the review of the 1999 constitution as amended, had started with his committee already…