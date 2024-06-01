The danger of sex-starved marriage

This thought about s3x in marriage was provoked by a story I read this week about a wife who cheated with a teenager living with the couple, just two months after he started living with them.

According to the story, the woman had been married for about twelve years, with four children, when the husband caught her red-handed in the act with the 19-year-old teenager. Her defence, or should I say her reason, was loneliness.

What is a s3x-starved marriage?

It is a marriage in which either both partners or one of the partners is not sexually fulfilled. That is, the sex act is not being enjoyed by at least, one of the couple. This can be due to poor s3xual engagement, lack of s3x styles,…